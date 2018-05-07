“Nature and Nationalism in the Age of Trump”—Duke Law School’s Jedediah Purdy, May 11

Newswise — Jedediah Purdy, Robinson O. Everett Professor of Law at Duke University Law School, will deliver “This Land is Our Land: Nature and Nationalism in the Age of Trump,” a free public lecture, on Fri., May 11, 6-7:30 p.m. at NYU’s School of Law, Tishman Auditorium (40 Washington Square South [between Sullivan and MacDougal Streets]).

Purdy’s lecture will consider how conflicts centering on environmentalism—the “War on Coal,” occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2015, the removal of federal protection for national monuments last year—are entangled in the politics of Donald Trump’s presidency and the nationalist right as well as the relationship between climate-change denial and other belief systems.

Purdy’s published works include: After Nature: Environmental Law, Politics, and Ethics in the Anthropocene (Harvard University Press, 2015), which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize; The Meaning of Property: Freedom, Community, and the Legal Imagination (Yale University Press, 2010); A Tolerable Anarchy: Rebels, Reactionaries, and the Making of American Freedom (Knopf, 2009); Being America: Liberty, Commerce, and Violence in an American World (Knopf, 2003); and For Common Things: Irony, Trust, and Commitment in America Today (Knopf, 1999). His writing has also appeared in the Nation, the Atlantic, the New York Times, the New Yorker, and many other publications.

The event, the Third Annual Humanities Lecture, is co-sponsored by the New York Institute for the Humanities and Princeton University Press.

This event, originally scheduled for March 7, was postponed due to a snow storm.

