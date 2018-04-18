 
Return to Article List

North Korea Meeting a Positive Move, Tulane Professor Says

Article ID: 693071

Released: 18-Apr-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Tulane University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Foreign Relations, North Korea News, U.S. National Security, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • North Korea, President Trump, Kim Jong Un, Tulane Univeristy, International Relations,
  • Foreign Policy
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Christopher Fettweis, associate professor of political science, is an expert in international relations and U.S. foreign policy. He can discuss CIA Director Mike Pompeo's top-secret visit to North Korea and plans for a possible summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

    "This meeting is a good sign that the groundwork is being laid for a productive meeting when the two national leaders sit down together soon, perhaps as early as June," Fettweis said. "Although there remains a good chance that the talks will fall through, at least for now there is reason to hope that the two countries can take a step back from the brink and avoid the war neither wants."

    Christopher Fettweis, associate professor, Tulane Department of Political Science

    E-mail: fettweis@tulane.edu

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!