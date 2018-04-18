North Korea Meeting a Positive Move, Tulane Professor Says

Newswise — Christopher Fettweis, associate professor of political science, is an expert in international relations and U.S. foreign policy. He can discuss CIA Director Mike Pompeo's top-secret visit to North Korea and plans for a possible summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

"This meeting is a good sign that the groundwork is being laid for a productive meeting when the two national leaders sit down together soon, perhaps as early as June," Fettweis said. "Although there remains a good chance that the talks will fall through, at least for now there is reason to hope that the two countries can take a step back from the brink and avoid the war neither wants."

Christopher Fettweis, associate professor, Tulane Department of Political Science

