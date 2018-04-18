Juice Products Association Announces New Health Professionals Toolkit

Newswise — Washington, D.C. (April 18, 2018) --- The Juice Products Association has launched a new nutritional toolkit for health professionals to help them communicate information about 100% juice. The toolkit includes nutritional resources including suggested serving sizes, healthy recipes, answers to frequently asked questions and a synopsis of the latest research on 100% juice.

About 75 percent of Americans are not consuming enough fruit every day. That is why the 2015 - 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends increasing fruit in all forms, including 100% juice. In fact, as part of a healthy diet pattern, up to half of your daily fruit intake may come from 100% juice.

Research shows that children and adults who drink 100% fruit juice have better overall diet quality. Additional studies have shown that children who drink juice also consume more whole fruit. The American Academy of Pediatrics has affirmed that children 1 to 3 years of age may have up to four ounces of 100% juice per day. Children 4 to 6 years of age may consume up to six ounces and children 7 years and older may consume up to eight ounces per day.

A study published in the March 2018 issue of Advances in Nutrition, titled “Review of 100% Fruit Juice and Chronic Health Conditions: Implications for Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Policy” by Brandon Auerbach et. al from the University of Washington reaffirms that there is no conclusive evidence that 100% fruit juice has adverse health effects. The study also supports the current guidelines on 100% juice intake outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“We know that it can be difficult for consumers to understand the proliferating and sometimes, contradictory, nutrition and diet information that seems to pop-up around every corner,” said Diane Welland, MS, RD, Manager of Nutrition Communications, Juice Products Association. “The Juice Products Association wants to ensure that health professionals are fully equipped to share science-based information about 100% juice.”

