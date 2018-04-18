UT Southwestern Nurses Named Among DFW’s Great 100 Nurses

Newswise — DALLAS – April. 17, 2018 – Eight UT Southwestern Medical Center nurses are being honored at the 2018 DFW Great 100 Nurses event April 18 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center recognizing outstanding local nursing professionals.

The event honors 100 registered nurses from across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for being role models, leaders, community servants, compassionate caregivers, and significant contributors to the nursing profession. The nurses recognized come from all practice areas in nursing including acute care, subacute care, school nursing, nurse leaders, academics, and many more.

“We are very proud of these outstanding nurses, whose expertise, leadership, and compassion are being recognized with the prestigious DFW Great 100 Nurses Award. They are part of an exceptional nursing program, and we are grateful to them and to each of our UT Southwestern nursing colleagues for the significant, positive difference they make in the lives of patients and families who entrust their care to us,” said Dr. John Warner, Executive Vice President for Health System Affairs at UT Southwestern.

This year’s honorees, who care for patients throughout UT Southwestern’s campus including William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital and Zale Lipshy University Hospital, were chosen by a panel of professional peers from among over 800 nominations. Victoria England, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, UT Southwestern’s Associate Chief Nursing Officer, serves as the current president of DFW Great 100 Nurses.

UT Southwestern nursing holds the Magnet designation, the highest honor awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The designation means nurses are nationally recognized for providing excellent, evidence-based patient care, are advancing their practice through research and professional development, and are respected by their colleagues for the important role they play on the patient care team.

The 2018 UT Southwestern honorees include:

Todd Bailey, MS, BSN, RN, NE-BC – Associate Chief Nursing Officer

Liffy Cherian, MSN, AG-CNS-BC, RN, OCN – Nursing Education

Linda Chan, BSN, RN, OCN – Oncology

Shannon Chalk, BSN, RN, CCRN-CMC – Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU)

Shannon Dunleavy, BSN, RN, CCRN – Neurosurgery Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit (NSICU)

Susan Hernandez, MBA, BSN, RN – Chief Nurse Executive

Kelli Holzwarth, BSN, RN – Surgery Surgical Specialty

Farida Minner, BSN, RNC-NIC – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.