National Health Policy Issues to be Addressed by CMS Deputy Director at Assembly of Nurse Anesthetists

Newswise — Park Ridge, Ill. – Focused on anesthesia-related clinical standards and quality, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) announced that Jean Moody-Williams, RN, MPP, will be the keynote speaker at the association’s Mid-Year Assembly April 21-25 in Washington, D.C.

Moody-Williams, RN, MPP, is the Deputy Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In addition, she is a member of the leadership team responsible for more than 400 employees and a $3 billion annual budget. Moody-Williams works with a team to lead policy activities for Quality Improvement Programs, End Stage Renal Disease Networks, Survey and Certification, Quality Measurement and Health Assessment, Clinical Standards, Coverage and Analysis, Quality Innovations Models and many of the agency’s Value Based Purchasing and public reporting programs for hospitals, physicians and ambulatory settings.

“This assembly brings together anesthesia professionals keenly interested in improving the quality of anesthesia care delivery in today’s healthcare system,” said AANA President Bruce Weiner, DNP, MSNA, CRNA. “Jean Moody-Williams’s critical role in clinical standards, quality measurement, health assessment, and other efforts at CMS will be valuable information for CRNAs to take back to their everyday anesthesia practice.”

The AANA Mid-Year Assembly is the largest advocacy meeting of CRNAs, with more than 1,000 nurse anesthetists expected to participate. The assembly educates attendees about the latest developments in healthcare policy and reimbursement

“CRNAs are perfectly suited to meet today’s healthcare challenge of delivering safe anesthesia, while helping to control rising healthcare costs,” said Weiner.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com and follow @aanawebupdates on Twitter.