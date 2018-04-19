Dr. Giuliano Testa Named to Time Magazine’s ‘TIME 100’ – Time’s Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

Newswise — DALLAS (April 19, 2018) –TIME named Giuliano Testa, MD, to the 2018 TIME 100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Dr. Testa is the chief of abdominal transplantation at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas and the principal investigator of the uterine transplant clinical trial, which successfully delivered the first two children by women who received a uterus transplant in the U.S.

“This is truly an incredible honor and a testament to the team and process we have in place at Baylor University Medical Center. I am proud our work is contributing to the body of knowledge on transplantation across the world and that we have been able to achieve our goal of helping women who have been previously unable to have a baby,” said Dr. Testa.

Baylor University Medical Center, a part of Baylor Scott & White Health, is among the first in the U.S. to explore uterus transplantation. As a major academic medical center with one of the nation’s top transplant programs, it is committed to accelerating medical breakthroughs and innovating new treatment models. Administered through Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, which oversees the health system’s research programs, the trial explores the use of uterus transplantation as an option for women with absolute uterine factor infertility, meaning their uterus is nonfunctioning or non-existent. Plans are currently underway for a second uterine transplant research study enrolling 10 more patients.

“Building on an internationally-recognized, pioneering legacy of transplantation that dates back to 1984, Dr. Testa exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Jim Hinton, chief executive officer, Baylor Scott & White Health. “We are so proud of the entire team behind this landmark clinical trial, which is providing families with hope for what they previously thought was impossible.”

The list, now in its fifteenth year, recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. TIME editors have said of the list in the past, “The TIME 100 is a list of the world's most influential men and women, not its most powerful, though those are not mutually exclusive terms. While power is certain, influence is subtle. As much as this exercise chronicles the achievements of the past year, we also focus on figures whose influence is likely to grow, so we can look around the corner to see what is coming."

The full list and related tributes appear in the April 30, 2018 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 20, and now at time.com/100.

For more information on the uterine transplant clinical trial and meet the team, please visit: https://www.bswhealth.com/uterus-transplant .

For a media packet on the announcement, including photos, video and reaction to award, please visit our online newsroom at news.bswhealth.com

About Baylor Scott & White Health Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $11.1 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing health care environment. The system now includes 50 hospitals, nearly 1,000 access points, 7,800 active physicians, and 48,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information visit:

BSWHealth.com

* based on audited 2017 fiscal year statements