American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Brings National Nursing Conference to Boston

Newswise — Emerging trends in patient care will combine with advances in healthcare technology when thousands of nurses who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients convene at a national conference next month in Boston.

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) hosts its annual National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, (NTI), May 21-24, with preconferences May 20.

AACN expects more than 8,000 attendees, including nurses at the forefront of research, academia, staff development and management.

The premier annual event for critical care nursing, the conference offers hundreds of sessions to improve clinical practice, patient outcomes and hospitals’ bottom line with a comprehensive program that incorporates the best evidence-based education.

“NTI is outstanding,” said Joseph Falise, BSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, nurse manager in the medical-surgical ICU at the University of Miami Hospital. “It offers so much. To network with colleagues, renew relationships, make new ones, and the learning opportunities that it affords … it’s just a great experience. When I went, I didn’t want to come home.”

Conference sessions cover clinical education reflecting today’s diverse critical care environments. Topics include:

Eliminating healthcare-associated infections and medical errors

Improving patient outcomes and financial savings with nurse-led innovations

Creating and sustaining healthy work environments

Understanding the benefits and risks of healthcare technology

Integrating new research findings into evidence-based patient care

Most of NTI’s more than 300 sessions will take place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, with additional events at the nearby Westin Boston Waterfront hotel.

The Advanced Practice Institute, integrated into NTI, has more than 70 sessions with content including preconferences, clinical sessions, leadership role development, pharmacology and mastery sessions, specifically developed for advanced practice nurses.

NTI also includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for acute and critical care nurses. Hundreds of exhibits spread over 300,000 square feet will encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities. The Critical Care Exposition is one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows in the U.S. in both event attendance and exhibitors, as ranked by Trade Show Executive magazine.

Participants can earn up to 37.5 hours of continuing education (CE) during NTI. Calculated on a 50-minute contact hour, CEs are determined by the number of sessions a participant attends.

As an added value, attendees will receive online access to more than 180 recorded sessions from NTI, certification review courses and past NTI sessions. These materials extend the on-site learning offered during the conference and will be available through Oct. 31, 2018.

Review the complete conference program with all educational sessions and special events offered in Boston at www.aacn.org/nti.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN joins together the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and has more than 200 chapters throughout the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 101 Columbia, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656-4109; 949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme