 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

How Are Airplanes Inspected for Safety? Iowa State Experts in Nondestructive Evaluation Have Answers.

Article ID: 693167

Released: 19-Apr-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Iowa State University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Aviation and Aeronautics

Newswise — Lawrence Bond directs the Center for Nondestructive Evaluation at Iowa State University and can discuss how airplanes are inspected and evaluated. He can also discuss the latest technology in nondestructive evaluation.

Iowa State has a broadcast studio.

Center for Nondestructive Evaluation:

https://www.cnde.iastate.edu/about-us/

Lawrence Bond:

https://www.aere.iastate.edu/directory/?user_page=bondlj

Recent interview in the Des Moines Register:

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/business/2018/04/16/iowa-state-university-professor-would-not-fly-allegiant-air-after-60-minutes-safety-questions/520062002/

 

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!