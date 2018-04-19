How Are Airplanes Inspected for Safety? Iowa State Experts in Nondestructive Evaluation Have Answers.

Newswise — Lawrence Bond directs the Center for Nondestructive Evaluation at Iowa State University and can discuss how airplanes are inspected and evaluated. He can also discuss the latest technology in nondestructive evaluation.

Iowa State has a broadcast studio.

Center for Nondestructive Evaluation:

https://www.cnde.iastate.edu/about-us/

Lawrence Bond:

https://www.aere.iastate.edu/directory/?user_page=bondlj

Recent interview in the Des Moines Register:

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/business/2018/04/16/iowa-state-university-professor-would-not-fly-allegiant-air-after-60-minutes-safety-questions/520062002/