 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Media Registration Now Open for TCT 2018

CRF’s 30th Annual Scientific Symposium Will Take Place September 21-25 in San Diego

Article ID: 693182

Released: 19-Apr-2018 3:45 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health, Heart Disease, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Interventional Cardiology, Cardiology, Heart Disease, Late Breaking Trial, Research,
  • Coronary Heart Disease, structural heart disease, Endovascular, Hands-on training
  • + Show More

    • WHAT:

    Media registration is now open online for TCT 2018 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), the annual Scientific Symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). TCT is the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, attracting more than 10,000 attendees from 90 countries all over the world.

    Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the globe to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.  TCT will also be celebrating 30 years of groundbreaking science, training and innovation by featuring an expanded emphasis on practical sessions and training workshops where clinicians will gain new skills to apply to their practice to improve patient outcomes.

    WHEN:

    September 21-25, 2018

    Agenda Highlights

    WHERE:

    San Diego Convention Center

    San Diego, CA

    WHY:

    Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Every year, the discoveries made through hundreds of studies and late breaking trials presented at TCT lead to advancements in new medicines and devices that ultimately lead to improved care for people with heart disease.

    HOW TO REGISTER:

    Media may apply for registration by visiting:     

    http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form

    Details on required press credentials can be found at:

    http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-credentials-and-guidelines

    About CRF and TCT

    The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.

    Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 30th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

    For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

    ###

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!