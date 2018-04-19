Media Registration Now Open for TCT 2018

WHAT:

Media registration is now open online for TCT 2018 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), the annual Scientific Symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). TCT is the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, attracting more than 10,000 attendees from 90 countries all over the world.

Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the globe to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field. TCT will also be celebrating 30 years of groundbreaking science, training and innovation by featuring an expanded emphasis on practical sessions and training workshops where clinicians will gain new skills to apply to their practice to improve patient outcomes.

WHEN:

September 21-25, 2018

Agenda Highlights

WHERE:

San Diego Convention Center

San Diego, CA

WHY:

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Every year, the discoveries made through hundreds of studies and late breaking trials presented at TCT lead to advancements in new medicines and devices that ultimately lead to improved care for people with heart disease.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may apply for registration by visiting:

http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form

Details on required press credentials can be found at:

http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-credentials-and-guidelines

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 30th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###