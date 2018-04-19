Mount Sinai Health System Expands Innovative Cancer Care in Brooklyn

Newswise — (New York, NY – April 19, 2018)—The Mount Sinai Health System today opened the Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center, a new cancer treatment center that will bring Mount Sinai’s innovative cancer treatment and clinical trials to residents of southern Brooklyn.

The facility will offer medical oncology, chemotherapy, therapeutic infusion treatments, consultations, and blood transfusions. An extension of The Tisch Cancer Institute, the National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center will give patients access to the latest treatment options, medication protocols, and clinical trials.

Located near Mount Sinai Brooklyn in the East Midwood section of the borough, the new facility will serve patients from neighborhoods that include Midwood, Madison, Marine Park, Mill Basin, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Canarsie, Brighton Beach, and Sheepshead Bay. Stefan Balan, MD, will lead the state-of-the-art facility as its medical director.

“The Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center is a demonstration of Mount Sinai’s commitment to delivering world-class cancer care in local New York communities,” said Luis Isola, MD, Medical Director of Mount Sinai Cancer and Professor of Pediatrics and of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology) at The Tisch Cancer Institute. “Brooklyn residents now have streamlined access to care from Mount Sinai’s outstanding oncologists in a broad array of specialties.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, April 19, from 9 am to 10:30 am with Mount Sinai executives, community members, and physicians.

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center is located at 3131 Kings Highway, Suite 1-02, Brooklyn, NY 11234. To schedule an appointment, call 718-758-7050.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

