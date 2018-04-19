 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

This Remote-Control Shoots Laser at Gold to Switch on Cancer-Killing Immune Cells

Article ID: 693193

Released: 19-Apr-2018 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Georgia Institute of Technology

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: National Institutes of Health

    Cancer cells.

  • Credit: Georgia Tech / Allison Carter

    Assistant professor Gabe Kwong (r.) and graduate research assistant Ian Miller (l.) in Kwong's lab at Georgia Tech. T-cells are preserved in the lab in liquid nitrogen.

  • Credit: Georgia Tech / Allison Carter

    Gentle pulses from a near-infrared laser hit gold nanorods, which warm up T-cells in in vitro tests, successfully activating a genetic switch implanted in the T-cells. Subsequent tests in vivo in mice with implanted phantom tumors confirmed massive gene expression triggered by the switch. Future experiments will be aimed at confirming cancer-fighting effectiveness.

  • Credit: Georgia Tech / Allison Carter

    A heat-sensitive gene switch implanted in a sample of T-cells works in an in vitro check. Gentle pulses from a near-infrared laser shone upon gold nanoparticles, which are also in the sample with the T-cells, transform into gentle heat and flip the switch on, activating the T-cells. The resulting signal appears as orange dots on a monitor in the background. Location: Gabe Kwong lab at Georgia Tech.

  • Credit: Georgia Tech / Kwong / Miller

    A graphic depiction of how the cancer-fighting remote control works: Near-infrared laser light gently pulsates onto gold nanorods that lightly heat cancer-killing T-cells in tumorous tissue. The heat activates a gene switch in the immune cells that massively boosts specific gene expressions, making the T-cells much more active.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

DP2HD091793; UL1TR000454; 5T32EB006343; DGE-1451512; ACS Synthetic Biology

CHANNELS
All Journal News, Grant Funded News, Cancer, Cell Biology, Immunology, Nanotechnology, Local - Atlanta Metro
KEYWORDS
  • near-infrared light, near-infrared laser, NIR, gold nanoparticles, gold nanorods,
  • Cancer, Cancer Treatment, Tumor, gene switches, heat-sensing,
  • T-Cell, T-cell immunotherapy , Chemotherapy, chemotherapeutic agents, Toxicity,
  • Heat Shock Response, Heat Shock, Cytokines, Cytokinesis, Immunotherapy
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — A remote command could one day send immune cells on a rampage against a malignant tumor. The ability to mobilize, from outside the body, targeted cancer immunotherapy inside the body has taken a step closer to becoming reality.

    Bioengineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have installed a heat-sensitive switch into T-cells that can activate the T-cells when heat turns the switch on. The method, tested in mice and published in a new study, is locally targeted and could someday help turn immunotherapy into a precision instrument in the fight against cancer.

    Immunotherapy has made headlines with startling, high-profile successes like saving former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from brain cancer. But the treatment, which activates the body’s own immune system against cancer and other diseases, has also, unfortunately, proved to be hit-or-miss.

    “In patients where radiation and traditional chemotherapies have failed, this is where T-cell therapies have shined, but the therapy is still new,” said principal investigator Gabe Kwong. “This study is a step toward making it even more effective.”

    Cancer is notoriously wily, and when T-cells crawl into a tumor, the tumor tends to switch off the T-cells' cancer-killing abilities. Researchers have been working to switch them back on.

    Kwong's remote control has done this in the lab, while also boosting T-cell activity.

    Laser, gold, and T-cells

    In the study, Kwong’s team successfully put their remote-control method through initial tests in mice with implanted tumors (so-called tumor phantoms, specially designed for certain experiments). The remote works via three basic components.

    First, the researchers modified T-cells, a type of white blood cell, to include a genetic switch that, when switched on, increased the cells’ expression of specific proteins by more than 200 times. That ability could be used to guide T-cells’ cancer-fighting activities.

    The T-cells, with the switch off, were introduced into the tumor phantom which was placed into the mice. The tumor phantom also included gold nanorods, just dozens of atoms in size. The researchers shone pulses of a gentle laser in the near-infrared (NIR) range from outside the mouse’s body onto the spot where the tumor was located.

    The nanorods receiving the light waves turned them into useful, localized mild heat, allowing the researchers to precisely warm the tumor. The elevated heat turned on the T-cells’ engineered switch.

    Hyper-activated T-cells

    This study honed the method and confirmed that its components worked in living animals. It was not the intention of the study to treat cancer yet, although undertaking that is the next step, which is already on its way.

    “In upcoming experiments, we are implementing this approach to treat aggressive tumors and establish cancer-fighting effectiveness,” said Kwong, who is an assistant professor in the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory University.

    The researchers published their results in the current edition of the journal ACS Synthetic Biology. The study’s first author was graduate research assistant Ian Miller. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, and the Shurl and Kay Curci Foundation.

    [Note: This experimental method is in laboratory stages in mice and is not yet available as a treatment of any type for human patients.]

    The study was co-authored by Marielena Castro, Joe Maenza and Jason Weis of Coulter BME at Georgia Tech. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health Director’s New Innovator Award (grant #DP2HD091793), the NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (grant #UL1TR000454), the NIH GT BioMAT Training Grant (#5T32EB006343), the National Science Foundation (grant # DGE-1451512), the Shurl and Kay Curci Foundation, and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. Any findings or opinions are those of the authors and not necessarily of the funding agencies.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!