Newswise — Los Angeles magazine released its inaugural “Top Doctors” issue, honoring 140 physicians who are members of the CHLA Medical Group and affiliated with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), ranked among the best pediatric academic medical centers in the Unites States.

“We are fortunate to live in Los Angeles, home to many quality medical institutions and highly skilled doctors. This gives us even greater reason to take pride in the 140 CHLA-affiliated physicians highlighted as “Top Doctors” by their peers in the Los Angeles medical community,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “It’s due to the unparalleled expertise and dedication of our respected medical staff and affiliated community physicians that we are able to create hope and build healthier futures for children.”

The list identifies CHLA doctors from 41 different specialty areas such as pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery; pediatric hematology and oncology; neonatal and perinatal medicine; pediatric neurology and neurosurgery; orthopaedic surgery and many others. Many of CHLA’s areas of expertise also rank among the best in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Survey for 2017-18, which selected CHLA among the top six pediatric medical institutions overall nationally and no. 1 in California.

“This recognition is wonderful news for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group. We are proud of the prominence of our distinguished physicians who practice not just at CHLA but at outpatient locations in the communities they serve,” says CHLA Medical Group CEO Larry Harrison.

To develop its list, Los Angeles magazine relies on Professional Research Services based in Troy, Michigan, to conduct peer-to-peer surveys, asking practicing physicians throughout Los Angeles County to identify the doctors considered to be at the top of their game. Only nominees with the greatest number of votes were selected as “Top Doctors.”

The April issue of Los Angeles magazine featuring the “Top Doctors” listing is available on newsstands now and can be found online at http://www.lamag.com/topdoctors/.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is ranked the top children’s hospital in California and sixth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. CHLA is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit our child health blog (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group is composed of 758 physicians and 863 practitioners who lead the multidisciplinary clinical team at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a world-renowned pediatric academic medical center located in the heart of Los Angeles. The majority of physicians in the group are also full-time faculty members at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. Nearly one-quarter of the group’s physicians are recognized as being among the best physicians in America as measured by their peers through lists such as “Best Doctors in America” and “America’s Top Doctors.” CHLAMG physicians provide direct care to patients, teach medical students, residents and fellows and conduct basic, clinical and translational research to advance pediatric health care.