Cannabidiol Could Be Major Step Forward in Treating Epilepsy, Says UAB Researcher

Newswise — Jerzy Szaflarski, M.D, Ph.D., neurologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says the FDA panel's recommendation for approval of Epidiolex, also known as cannabidiol or CBD, is an important step in the treatment of epilepsy. Szaflarski has been studying CBD oil for more than three years in patients with intractable epilepsy. While the FDA recommendation is for two rare forms of epilepsy, Szaflarski says the body of evidence gives no reason to think that CBD oil will not be effective for most forms of epilespy. "CBD oil does not work for all patients, but many of the patients in our studies, both adult and pediatric, have seen benefit. If granted approval by the FDA, this new class of medication could be extremely valuable in treating patients with difficult to control seizures," he says. Szafkarski is the lead investigator in studies funded by an act of the Alabama legislature called Carly's Law.

UAB has a broadcast studio. http://www.uab.edu/news/journalists/studio

faculty profile: http://apps.medicine.uab.edu/facultyDirectory/FacultyData.asp?FID=53256