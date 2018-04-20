Institute to Host Workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Financial Services

Newswise — The Center for Financial Studies in the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will host a one-day workshop titled Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Financial Services. The workshop will take place on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies Auditorium on campus.

During the workshop, academic and industry experts will present a variety of perspectives and insights on using artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools to address several important challenges facing the financial services industry.

Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson will deliver the opening remarks at 8:45 a.m. Speakers include Kathryn Guarini, vice president for research strategy at IBM, who will deliver the Reinert Lecture, “Trends and Developments in AI for Financial Applications,” and Akhtar Siddique, deputy director for enterprise risk and analysis in the office of the Comptroller of the Currency, who will speak on “Risk Measurement with Machine Learning Techniques.”

Additional speakers will address such topics as “AI/ML Overview from a Regulatory Perspective,” “Human/Machine Interface for Robo-Advising, “Using Machine Learning to Measure Corporate Productivity,” and “Effects of Machine Learning on Credit Markets and Lending.”

A panel of industry scientists from Lendable Marketplace, IBM, and Bloomberg will discuss “AI/ML Trends in Financial Applications.” Rensselaer professors from the School of Engineering will discuss current research projects in artificial intelligence, including computer vision and deep learning with applications, and faculty from the Lally School will present research that intersects learning technologies and financial applications.

The workshop chair is Chanaka Edirisinghe, the Kay and Jackson Tai ’72 Chaired Professor at Rensselaer and director of the Center for Financial Studies (CFS). CFS was established to foster research and learning in the fields of financial engineering, risk management, corporate finance, financial intermediation, and capital markets.

“The CFS-2018 workshop is a great opportunity to learn the state-of-the-art of AI/ML in finance and to interact with the best academic minds and practitioners who apply sophisticated data science skills to address important challenges facing the finance industry,” said Edirisinghe.

There is no cost for the workshop, which includes breakfast, lunch, and a conference dinner following the program. For more information, visit the webpage at https://lallyschool.rpi.edu/node/3241# or contact Shelly Samuel, (518) 276-6682, samues@rpi.edu. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2v4kXTc.

