Bayshore Medical Center Names Frank Citara as Chief Operating Officer

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – April 20, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ, is proud to name Frank Citara, MBA, as chief operating officer. In his new role, Citara will be responsible for overseeing all campus operations, as well as programming, community relations and the medical center’s finances. Citara joined Bayshore Medical Center in 2015 as senior manager of operations, where he directed 16 operations departments and outpatient service areas to ensure patient, physician and team member satisfaction while driving the medical center’s financial performance and operational efficiencies.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Frank into his new role as chief operating officer,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “Frank embodies the spirit of Bayshore Medical Center, which is made up of hard-working, dedicated, compassionate and innovative team members who create limitless possibilities for the medical center. I am confident that under his tutelage, we will continue to see many great things from this community hospital.”

Prior to joining Bayshore Medical Center, Citara spent six years as the perioperative services manager of the high volume surgical services unit of Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ, where he oversaw all business and operations functions, as well as the team within the department.

Managing a $25 million annual operating budget at Ocean Medical Center was second nature to Citara who, prior to entering the health care field, spent the majority of his career in the financial services industry at UBS Financial Services, Inc. Citara climbed the ranks quickly at UBS, beginning his tenure as an operations analyst and growing to an associate director where he spearheaded a middle office trading desk operations team to support specialized products.

“I am honored to have been selected as chief operating officer,” says Citara. “Bayshore Medical Center is a special place that is doing remarkable things to serve our community. I look forward to building on our previous accomplishments and setting new goals that will continue to enhance our services and our patients’ experiences.”

Citara received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from St. John’s University in New York and his Master of Business Administration from Drexel University in Philadelphia. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and resides in Manalapan, NJ, with his wife Nicole, and their two children.

