Garden Fitness Stretches

Newswise — Arlington, Va. -- A warm-up and cool-down period is as important in gardening as it is for any other physical activity, according to the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The back, upper legs, shoulders and wrists are all major muscle groups affected when using your green thumb. This spring, a new infographic from ACA suggests simple stretches and tips for gardeners that can help prevent injuries such as low back pain as well as alleviate pain and stiffness. For more information on chiropractic, visit www.acatoday.org/patients.