Dr. Steven Galetta Recognized For Lifetime Achievement in Neurologic Education

Steven L. Galetta, MD, the Philip K. Moskowitz, MD Professor and Chair of Neurology at NYU Langone Health, has been awarded the 2018 A.B. Baker Award for Lifetime Achievement in Neurological Education by the American Academy of Neurology for his career contributions to the field. Dr. Galetta received this prestigious honor on Monday, April 23, during the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California.

The award recognizes national accomplishment in the field of neurological education. The awardee not only demonstrates leadership and devotion to neurological education, but also someone who has published widely and influenced generations of trainees.

“I am humbled to receive this award, as it reflects that my fellows, trainees and students have grown to make important contributions to the field of neurology, and that I got to play a part in their journeys,” says Dr. Galetta, who became chair of NYU Langone’s Department of Neurology in 2012. “My goal always has been to ensure that we train excellent clinicians, physician-scientists, and, most importantly, future leaders in the field.”

Dr. Galetta’s areas of expertise include neuro-ophthalmology and the diagnosis and treatment of double vision, multiple sclerosis (MS), concussion, and optic nerve disorders. Dr. Galetta has authored more than 300 original, peer-reviewed papers and over 140 editorials, chapters, and other scholarly articles. He serves on the editorial boards of Neurology and the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology.

Dr. Galetta’s current research includes the study of a non-invasive ocular imaging method called optical coherence tomography (OCT) which may add to how MS and other neurological conditions like traumatic brain injuries are diagnosed, and the study of sideline screening tools for sports-related concussions in youth and collegiate athletes.

Dr. Galetta previously led the neurology residency training program at the University of Pennsylvania and, more recently, has helped develop NYU School of Medicine’s neurology training program into one of the nation’s best. Dr. Galetta and colleagues have also trained over 25 neuro-ophthalmology fellows, many of whom have won national awards for presentations and hold prominent positions across the country.

In 1998, Dr. Galetta was awarded the Louis Duhring Outstanding Clinical Specialist Award from the University of Pennsylvania, and in 2004, was honored for his role as an educator by receiving the American Neurological Association’s Distinguished Neurology Teacher Award, granted to only one teacher in the U.S. each year. He also is the recipient of the Alpha Omega Alpha Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Teacher Award by the Association of American Medical Colleges. In 2008, he received the Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award, from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), and was named NYU Langone Health’s Master Clinician in 2014.

“Since joining NYU Langone, Dr. Galetta has brought an unparalleled vision and leadership to our neurology efforts, growing our department into one of the nation’s finest,” says Robert I. Grossman, MD, the Saul J. Farber Dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health. “Throughout his many successes, Dr. Galetta has been a role model in espousing a philosophy that kindness, humility and perseverance are critical elements to being a best colleague, physician, investigator and educator.”

The winner of the A.B. Baker award receives a $1,500 cash prize and recognition at the AAN Annual Meeting. The award is funded by an endowment created by matching funds from the A.B. Baker Family trust and Novartis.

Dr. Galetta accepts the award in a ceremony on April 23, and on April 25 from 4:45 PM to 5:30 PM, delivers an award presentation at the AAN called, "Top Ten Clinical, Educational, and Leadership Pearls.”

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY