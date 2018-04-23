Dominican University Announces Naming of College of Health Sciences in Honor of Pier and Renee Borra

Newswise — Dominican University is proud to announce the naming of The Borra College of Health Sciences in recognition of the generous, continuous support and leadership of Pier C. Borra and Renee Durand Borra, an alumna of Dominican University. Pier, a former university trustee, has over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry and was the founder and CEO of companies that provide nursing and rehabilitation services.

The Borras have been actively engaged in the development of the College of Health Sciences. They were instrumental in the successful launch of Dominican’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in 2014 through their scholarship support of high achieving nursing students. They helped to establish the Physician Assistant Studies program, enabling the university to attract talented faculty, renovate facilities, and provide cutting-edge teaching equipment. The College also includes programs in nutrition and dietetics, and medical science.

Dominican University seeks to provide students from less advantaged communities, often the first in their families to attend college, with access to higher education and career preparation. That commitment is a priority also for the Borras, who see their support as a means of transforming students’ lives with employment, while addressing today’s critical need for well-educated health care professionals.

“Investing for impact is important for the Borras,” notes Dominican University President, Donna M. Carroll. “They give with generosity and purpose.”

“Supporting the new College of Health Sciences provides a lifetime opportunity for students to secure good jobs and provide care that makes a difference in the lives of others. It is a pleasure to work with Donna Carroll and her highly capable team in leading Dominican into the future of health care education,” said Pier Borra.

For Pier and Renee Borra, philanthropy is a partnership that helps to ensure the continued vitality of the university and its mission. In addition to the health sciences, the Borras have funded an endowed scholarship for undergraduate students, the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence, and an original sculpture of Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, founder of the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, which graces the courtyard of Parmer Hall.

Through their intentional investment in Dominican University, the Borras are making a profound difference in the lives of students and the communities that they will serve.

About Dominican University

Founded in 1901, Dominican University is a comprehensive, coeducational Catholic, Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) offering bachelor’s degrees through the Rosary College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor’s and master’s degrees through the Borra College of Health Sciences, master’s degrees through the Brennan School of Business, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees through the College of Applied Social Sciences. The university also offers a doctoral degree in library and information science. In the 2018 issue of America’s Best Colleges, U.S. News & World Report ranked Dominican University in the top 20 of Midwest master’s level universities. The magazine also ranked Dominican as a “Great School at a Great Price.”