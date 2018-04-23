Virginia Mason Medical Center Creates Consulting Group to Serve Hospitals, With Rural Focus

Newswise — SEATTLE – (April 23, 2018) – Virginia Mason Medical Center, a national leader in health care quality, safety and innovation, has started an affiliated consulting group that helps hospitals – particularly those serving rural communities – address challenges and assess opportunities in several critical areas, including C-suite staffing.

Called NetworxHealth, its services include skilled guidance for boards of directors during transitions in C-level positions (e.g., chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief nurse officer and chief operating officer).

“We provide executive and management placement and consulting services for any hospital or medical center in the nation – and we have a special focus on rural and community hospitals,” said Noel Rea, MBA, senior director and hospital administrator. “Rural providers have a unique role in the fabric of their communities as they serve their friends, families and neighbors. Small hospitals often are the cornerstone for the entire health delivery system in their communities. It is important to keep them vibrant, successful and independent.”

NetworxHealth consultancy services also encompass management expertise in pharmacy operations, continuing medical education, financial management, supply chain efficiency, laboratory operations, group purchasing, facilities and construction project management.

“We guide our clients in evaluating challenges and opportunities, and in developing locally-driven solutions and strategies that are right for their organizational goals, patients and communities,” said Tammara Gibbons, executive director. “Our ultimate goal is to help health care organizations excel.”

NetworxHealth experts are experienced health care professionals who are either working in their specialties or recently retired from successful careers. These experts, some of whom are or have been affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, are available for interim and longer-term assignments as needed by their customers.

“NetworxHealth is our response to independent and rural hospitals requesting support over the years,” said Ken Freeman, president, Virginia Mason Health Resource Services. “We consistently hear from organizations that want a partner that understands their perspective and will be supportive of their particular needs while maintaining local control. Our team has the expertise and focus to make this happen.”

Because NetworxHealth, LLC, is a wholly-owned for-profit affiliate of Virginia Mason Medical Center, its work reflects the commitment to excellence for which the medical center is known. In February, Virginia Mason was named one of the 50 best hospitals in the United States for the second straight year by Healthgrades, an online consumer resource for comprehensive information about hospitals and physicians.

For more information about NetworxHealth and its services, call (206) 384-2938 or email noel.rea@NetworxHealth.net