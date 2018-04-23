Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center First to Dose Patient in New Breast Cancer Study

Newswise — Orlando, Florida (April 23, 2018) – Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center is the first to dose a patient in a study for an experimental drug to treat metastatic breast cancer in post-menopausal women.

The SHERBOC study is a clinical trial of MM-121 (seribantumab), a drug developed by Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to target cancer cells resistant to common anti-tumor therapies.

The international, multi-site study will investigate the drug in post-menopausal patients with heregulin-positive, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer – a common type of the disease that comprises 75 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses in the United States. MM-121 is designed for patients who have not had success fighting their disease after one or two lines of prior systemic therapies for advanced breast cancer.

“We’re excited to once again be on the leading edge of research and have one of our patients be the first anywhere to participate in this study,” says Regan Rostorfer, M.D., breast cancer specialist and principal investigator for the SHERBOC study at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center. “The findings of this study could have a major impact on countless breast cancer patients and potentially open doors to a new treatment option, offering hope and a greater chance for survival.”

