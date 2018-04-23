Hackensack Meridian Health Honored with 15 Environmental Excellence Awards for Leadership in Health Care Sustainability

Newswise — In recognition for groundbreaking achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest most comprehensive and integrated health network, received 15 Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards, including the Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award given to its flagship hospital Hackensack University Medical Center. Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Practice Greenhealth has recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the nation’s top 25 green hospitals for five years in a row. The medical center is the only hospital in the tri-state area to receive this award for five consecutive years. In addition, Hackensack University Medical Center has been selected as a Circle of Excellence Award winner in six categories, an all-time high for the medical center. The Circle of Excellence awards highlight hospitals that are pushing the envelope and driving innovation in sustainability performance in each sustainability category.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is a nationwide leader in sustainability efforts, and we are so proud to be recognized for our achievement and innovation in health care sustainability," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Sustainability is an important part of our culture, and at the heart of our overall mission to advance the health and safety of our patients, team members and community."

Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals received the following Practice Greenhealth awards:

Top 25 Environmental Excellence : Hackensack University Medical Center (fifth year in a row)

Circle of Excellence for Environmental Purchasing: Hackensack University Medical Center (fourth year in a row) Ocean Medical Center



Circle of Excellence for Leadership : Hackensack University Medical Center (fourth year in a row)

Circle of Excellence for Safer Chemicals: Hackensack University Medical Center (fourth year in a row)



Circle of Excellence for Food: Hackensack University Medical Center (second year in a row)



Circle of Excellence for Waste: Hackensack University Medical Center



Circle of Excellence for Energy:

Hackensack University Medical Center

Greening the OR Recognition Hackensack University Medical Center Ocean Medical Center



Greenhealth Partner for Change Bayshore Medical Center Jersey Shore University Medical Center Ocean Medical Center Riverview Medical Center Southern Ocean Medical Center Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals are being recognized because they have implemented a significant number of environmental programs, and continuously improve and expand upon these programs on the path to sustainability. These hospitals are committed to providing sustainable meat and poultry by driving antibiotics out of meat procurement. Further they are standardizing the purchasing of furnishings that meet the healthy interior guidelines. In addition, they are implementing green building standards, engaging team members through sustainability education days, sharing best practices across facilities around energy and waste reduction and utilizing third party certified cleaning products throughout the health network.“With the expansion of our health network, Hackensack Meridian Health continues to increase the impact of our sustainability programs on the environment and the communities we serve,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “As health care providers, we remain focused on strengthening our environmental stewardship, as part of our broader commitment to build healthier communities.”Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is home to The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center(R), one of the first hospital-based programs whose specific mission is to identify, control and ultimately prevent toxic exposures in the environment that threaten our children’s health. Beginning with the Greening The Cleaning program in 2001, the center has helped the hospital implement and expand its sustainable practices, benefiting patients, team members and the wider community. The awards will be presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala, set for May 9th in San Diego at the conclusion of the CleanMed Conference & Exhibition. "I am humbled and inspired by these remarkable, important distinctions that Hackensack University Medical Center has received for their commitment to environmental green practices," said Deirdre Imus, president and founder, The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® at Hackensack University Medical Center. "Congratulations to Robert Garrett, Dr. Sawczuk and all of the Hackensack Meridian Health Network for continuing to improve the health and well-being of our community, and the health of our children and future generations.” “Thanks to the hard-work and dedication of Deirdre Imus and our entire sustainability team at The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center®, Hackensack University Medical Center continues to enhance our green practices to preserve the environment for generations to come,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center.



About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals and 450 physician practices and patient care locations including surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers9 and urgent care facilities. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

About Practice Greenhealth

Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading health care community dedicated to transforming health care worldwide so that it reduces its environmental footprint, becomes a community anchor for sustainability and a leader in the global movement for environmental health and justice. To learn more about Practice Greenhealth visit www.practicegreenhealth.org.