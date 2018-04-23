Richard W. Henning Honored with a United Hospital Fund 2018 Distinguished Trustee Award

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that Richard W. Henning, co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Corporation Board of Trustees, has been honored with a United Hospital Fund 2018 Distinguished Trustee Award.

“I want to congratulate Rich Henning on this well-deserved recognition,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Rich is a dynamic, driven and dedicated trustee leader who cares deeply about being of service in order to advance and support the health and well-being of our patients, their families and our extended communities.”

In addition to serving as co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Corporation Board of Trustees, Mr. Henning serves on the Executive, Quality and Safety, Regulatory and Accreditation, and Human Resources committees. He has chaired the Hackensack University Medical Center Board of Governors, co-chaired the Ad Hoc ETC Advisory Committee and served on the Heart & Vascular Hospital Advisory Committee.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Mr. Henning. “I believe that providing community service is essential to making the community work. We all have the capacity to make a positive difference. I am delighted to serve Hackensack Meridian Health, where so many lives are so positively impacted.”

In his professional life, Mr. Henning serves senior vice president, Communications, at SUEZ North America. In this position, he is responsible for setting public policy and strategic planning for the company with a primary focus on corporate social responsibility and attracting new business.

The Tribute to Hospital and Health Care Trustees highlights the importance of hospital and health care trusteeship. Fellow trustee honorees represent area hospitals, nursing homes, and home care. The Tribute event will be held in New York City on April 30.

