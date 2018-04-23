Hackensack Meridian Health Honored as an Environmental Conservation Champion of Good Works by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that it has been honored as a Champion of Good Works by The Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) for its work to support and advance environmental conservation.

Hackensack Meridian Health was recognized for forming an innovate partnership with the Montclair State PSE&G Sustainability Institute, collaborating to offer the only hospital-based Green Team of college students in New Jersey. Embedded over the summer at The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® at Hackensack University Medical Center, students helped to drive engagement in environmental initiatives.

“I want to congratulate our entire sustainability team on achieving this distinction,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “Their work is essential to ensuring that we continue to provide the highest quality, human-centered care.”

The CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine recently hosted their Fifth Annual Chairman’s Reception – paying tribute to the kindness and generosity of the business community. Thirty-nine companies, including leading manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, banks and colleges and universities, were honored as Champions of Good Works.

"We are humbled by this CIANJ recognition, and proud to bring green sustainable practices to patients and families at our hospital and the community that surrounds us," said Deirdre Imus, president and founder of The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® at Hackensack University Medical Center. "We are motivated by the knowledge that we are truly changing lives by improving health and well-being.”

CIANJ asked the business community to share stories of its philanthropy. This year’s champions were determined by a blue-ribbon panel of judges. Their stories were featured in a special section of the March issue of COMMERCE Magazine.

About CIANJ

CIANJ is a unique network of businesses committed to improving and advancing the cause of free enterprise in the Garden State. Our focus sets us apart from other organizations and provides the basis upon which we work to make our state a better place to live, work and conduct business.

About The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center represents one of the first hospital-based programs whose mission is to identify, control and ultimately prevent toxic exposures in the environment that threaten our children’s health. Since 2001, the Center has helped Hackensack University Medical Center become one of the first hospitals in the country to implement green cleaning practices, which was just the beginning of their sustainable journey. Since then, the Center helped the hospital reduce waste, minimize the use of hazardous materials, limit patient and employee exposure to dangerous toxins, prevent pollution, serve healthier foods, and more.

