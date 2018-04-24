New Keysight Millimeter-Wave Research Lab Opened at Queen’s University Belfast

Newswise — A new millimeter-wave research lab has been opened by Keysight Technologies, Inc. , in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast.

The lab, which can accommodate 60 researchers, students and engineers, is located in the Centre for Wireless Innovation at the University’s Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology (ECIT).

Executing a market driven, innovative approach, ECIT works closely with world-leading companies and entrepreneurs to establish the lab’s research objectives focusing on the future of a digital society.

Keysight equipment, including the N5247A PNA-X Non-Linear Vector Network Analyzer, E8361C PNA Microwave Network Analyzer with N5260A mmWave controller and a N9040B UXA Signal Analyzer, is available in the facility. This will allow researchers to measure millimetre wave components used in radar, wireless communications and imaging systems.

“Keysight has always been committed to working with and supporting academic institutions, not only to help develop the next generation of engineers, but to accelerate research, innovation and technological breakthroughs. We do this by helping to equip teaching and research laboratories with leading-edge instrumentation,” said Mark Pierpoint, president, Ixia Solutions Group Keysight Technologies. "Queen’s University Belfast has a world-class reputation for its Global Research Institutes and it is a privilege to support this new millimeter-wave research lab."

Welcoming the announcement of the new lab, Professor Vincent Fusco, Chief Technical Officer of ECIT and leader of microwave research at Queen’s University Belfast for over thirty years, commented: “This partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and Keysight gives us unprecedented measurement and instrumentation capabilities that will transform our microwave and millimeter-wave laboratories to advance our world leading research in this area.”

Dr Dmitry Zelenchuk, an Early Career Lecturer at ECIT, will be joined by experts from Keysight for a Millimeter-Wave Measurement Insights seminar on May 24 at ECIT, Queen's University Belfast. Dr Zelenchuk’s presentation will focus on case studies of millimeter-wave components and antennas measurement and provide insights into the millimeter-wave measurements in recent academic research.

To learn more and register for the seminar visit www.keysight.com/find/hotspots.