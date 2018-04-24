Breast Cancer Research Gets $2 Million Boost

A $2 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) will allow Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) to create a new lab focusing on breast cancer, pushing forward breast cancer research in West Texas.

The lab will be headed by Shrikanth Gadad, Ph.D., a CPRIT Scholar recently recruited to TTUHSC El Paso. The research planned for the new lab perfectly complements the cancer research already happening at TTUHSC El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Cancer, said Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, Ph.D., scientific director of the center and dean of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.