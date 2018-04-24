Penile Transplant Experts from Wake Forest

Newswise — The Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Department of Urology, led by Anthony Atala, M.D., is consistently ranked as one of “America’s Best Hospitals” for urologic care by U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Atala, who also directs the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, along with Ryan Terlecki, M.D., a fellowship-trained reconstructive surgeon, have vast experience with penile research and micro- and reconstructive surgery.

Their expertise includes penile disassembly and penile replantation in patients, as well restorative and regenerative urologic procedures.

Wake Forest Baptist's Genitourinary Reconstructive Transplant Program, part of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the Department of Urology, aims to provide novel and effective options to restore function to genitourinary organs and tissues with congenital defects or damaged by injury or disease to restore anatomy and function and help patients live a normal life. Current reconstructive techniques are limited in their ability to restore native form and function. The program transplants a healthy penis from a deceased donor to a patient with a severe penile injury or trauma.