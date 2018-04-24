Studies Highlight Potential New Approaches to Treating Vision Conditions

Newswise — Honolulu, Hawaii – Three new studies demonstrate research findings that could offer novel treatments for vision and eye conditions. The studies will be presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Sunday, April 29 – Thursday, May 3.

Existing drug replaces steroids for painful eye condition

New research found that Rituximab, a drug approved to treat certain cancers and autoimmune diseases, may be effective at treating a painful eye condition that is currently often treated with a steroid.

Idiopathic orbital inflammation (IOI) is a condition without a known cause that results in swelling, bulging of the eye and pain. To determine the effectiveness of using rituximab to treat IOI, researchers in New York reviewed cases of nine adult patients treated with rituximab and followed the individuals for at least six months. Only one patient relapsed but responded to a second injection. Steroid treatment has typically had a 33% relapse rate. No significant side effects were described.

“Local injection of rituximab spares patients the side effects of high dose systemic corticosteroid treatment,” said first author Charles Miller, MD, PhD, of the State University of New York Downstate. “These data support further study of using rituximab as a first-line treatment for this disease.”

Blood thinners linked to vision-threatening bleeding following eye surgery

A new, largescale study shows that bleeding in the eye following surgery is more likely among patients taking warfarin or antiplatelets, two common forms of blood thinners. The new research may impact the pre-surgical medication management for eye surgery patients.

In 2015, over 20 million prescriptions were written in the U.S. for warfarin, a drug used to treat blood clots.

The use of three common types of blood thinners — warfarin, novel oral anticoagulants and antiplatelets — was examined in cases of patients who underwent vitrectomy surgery. Researchers reviewed more than 73,000 surgical cases for the study and found that the risk of bleeding in the eye was 25% higher for patients on warfarin or antiplatelets than those not prescribed any oral anticoagulants. Patients taking novel anticoagulant agents showed no increased risk of bleeding relative to those not prescribed any oral anticoagulants.

“These data from a large healthcare claims database show that there is real risk of vision-threatening bleeding in the eye following surgery for patients taking either warfarin or anti-platelet medicines. This information can guide surgeons in their discussions with patients prior to surgery,” said first author Ronald Cantrell, PhD, of Genentech Inc.

Caffeine eyedrops may slow development of nearsightedness

In a recent study, caffeine eyedrops demonstrate the ability to slow progression of nearsightedness, (clinically called myopia) in monkeys, offering further evidence that caffeine and similar drugs may be effective in treating the increasingly prevalent condition. Researchers examined the development of nearsightedness among a small group of monkeys and compared those treated with the caffeine drops to a control group. Those treated with caffeine-containing eyedrops twice a day were less nearsighted than the control group.

“With the risk of severe, irreversible vision problems, the high and increasing prevalence of myopia worldwide has become a significant public health concern,” said first author Zhihui She of the University of Houston. “The results of this study add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that caffeine and other adenosine receptor antagonists may retard myopia progression and highlight the potential of caffeine eye drops in efforts to reduce the burden of myopia,”

