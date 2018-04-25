Rush University Celebrating 46th Commencement

Newswise — Rush University will recognize more than 800 graduating students at its 46th commencement ceremony Saturday, April 28, from 2-4 p.m. at the UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago).

Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, president and dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, will be the honorary degree recipient and speaker. Montgomery Rice is the sixth president of the Morehouse School of Medicine and the first woman to lead the free-standing medical institution.

Prior to joining Morehouse, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color.

For two consecutive years (2016, 2017), Georgia Trend Magazine has selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians.

“My hope is to speak about their transition,” Montgomery Rice said. “This is a very special and exciting time, and at the same time a bit scary. I want all of them to think about how they would answer the question, ‘What would you do if you knew you could not fail?’”

Read a Q&A with Montgomery Rice to learn her thoughts about health care and leadership.

Dr. Larry Goodman, president of Rush University and CEO of the Rush system, and Dr. Thomas Deutsch, Rush University provost, will preside over the commencement ceremony and award degrees to students graduating from the University’s four colleges.

Established in 1972, Rush University is comprised of Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

The graduating students of Rush Medical College will receive the doctorate degree in medicine. The College of Nursing will confer master’s and doctoral degrees.

College of Health Sciences degrees include the bachelor’s in health sciences, imaging sciences, medical laboratory science, perfusion technology, respiratory care and vascular ultrasound; the master’s in clinical laboratory management, clinical nutrition, health systems management, medical laboratory science, occupational therapy, perfusion technology, physician assistant studies, research administration, respiratory care and speech-language pathology; and the doctorate in audiology.

Degrees conferred by the Graduate College include the master’s in anatomy and cell biology, biochemistry, biomechanics, biotechnology, clinical research, immunology/microbiology, neurosciences, and pharmacology and the doctorate in philosophy in anatomy and cell biology, biochemistry, biomechanics, health sciences, immunology/microbiology, molecular biophysics and physiology, neurosciences, nursing science and pharmacology.

Rush University is the academic component of Rush University Medical Center, a leading academic medical center. Rush University has expanded from one college and fewer than 100 students to four colleges and an all-time high of more than 2,500 students. Rush University is known for its practitioner-teacher model, translational research, nurturing academic environment and focus on community and global health.