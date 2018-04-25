Synthetic Pot Has Nothing to Do with Cannabis Plant; Pharmacologist Can Discuss Why It's Dangerous

Newswise — Synthetic cannabis – called fake weed and sold as K2 or Spice – was back in the news recently when it was blamed for the deaths of four people in Illinois,, public health officials say.

“’Synthetic marijuana’ is a misnomer. It’s made from totally different chemicals than those found in the cannabis plant, and they have an unknown impact on the body,” says Christopher Evans, a pharmacologist and a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA. “So ingesting it is kind of a crapshoot.”

Synthetic cannabis is typically marketed as a safe and legal alternative to marijuana, but in reality, has nothing to do with the cannabis plant.

“Synthetic pot originated as a group of compounds synthesized by chemists for research, to probe the cannabinoid system in animals,” Evans says. “It was never intended for humans. Today’s synthetic marijuana is made overseas in clandestine labs with no quality control. You have no idea what’s in it.”

Evans, who teaches a class in the neurobiology of illicit drugs to UCLA undergraduates and is a member of UCLA’s Cannabis Research Initiative, is available to discuss the risks of synthetic marijuana.

