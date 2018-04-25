Northwestern Professors Available on DACA Ruling; Supreme Court Review of Travel Ban

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- A federal judge has ruled against the Trump adminstration’s decision to end DACA, giving the administration 90 days to make its case for ending the program. In addition, The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today on President Trump’s travel ban. Two Northwestern University professors are available for comment.

Jacqueline Stevens is a professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and director of the Deportation Research Clinic at Northwestern University. She can comment on the DACA ruling.

Professor Stevens on the DACA ruling

“Yesterday’s decision by the federal district judge in Washington, D.C., tells the Trump administration that it cannot simply end DACA without a reason, just because President Trump or Attorney General Sessions didn't like the program implemented under President Obama. The government has 90 days to come up with good policy reasons for kicking out of the United States some of our country's most promising and productive members, i.e., foreign-born residents brought to the United States as children who have completed higher education and have no criminal histories. If the government fails to come up with reasons that satisfy the judge, then DACA will continue and enroll new, eligible students.”

Eugene Kontorovich can comment on the Supreme Court's review of the travel ban. He is a professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. He specializes in constitutional law, federal courts and public international law.