American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine Releases 2017 Annual Report

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Apr. 25, 2018) – AANEM is pleased to announce the availability of its 2017 AANEM Annual Report. This report details last year’s achievements of the AANEM, the AANEM Foundation, and the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine (ABEM).

Inside the report, you’ll find:

Leadership commentary from: William S. Pease, MD, 2016-2017 AANEM President Vern C. Juel, MD, 2015-2016 AANEM President Shirlyn A. Adkins, JD, AANEM and Foundation Executive Director

2017 membership information

2017 research funding information from the AANEM Foundation

AANEM Foundation 2017 award winners

Learning opportunities offered by AANEM in 2017

2017 AANEM Annual Meeting highlights

2017 advocacy efforts

2017 statistics from ABEM

Recognition for the AANEM Board of Directors, committee volunteers, AANEM Foundation donors, AANEM Advocacy Fund donors, as well corporate supporters

Financial performance information for AANEM and the AANEM Foundation

“Throughout the pages of the 2017 AANEM Annual Report, you’ll read about the strides we are making to better serve our members and their patients,” said Adkins. “We had a great 2017 thanks to our amazing members, staff, and partners. I am looking forward to continued success in 2018.”

View the 2017 AANEM Annual Report

About AANEM

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org

