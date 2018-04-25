Corporate Strategy, Leadership Expert Talks Starbucks, Corporate Values

As more details arise about the planned training at 8,000 Starbucks locations, Catherine Dunkin is available to discuss how the Starbucks leadership team has performed in the wake of the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia.

She will be available to comment about what Starbucks still needs to do after the May 29 implicit bias training.

Video clips available (attached).

Quotes from Dunkin: “Make sure you take care of the actual people first, then take care of property, and then worry about reputation and finances. That’s the order. And that’s really what we’ve seen Starbucks doing in this situation.”

“As we think about starbucks plan to close 8,000 stores for three hours on May 29, it’s partly a statement that says, ‘This is important to us. We’re going to take the financial hit that this will cause, but we want to make sure that we, in real time, are talking to all of our 175,000 employees of the company-owned stores, and we’re going to start this journey.’ They call it starting the journey, and that’s the first day and the first step of the journey. So it is important. I don’t think it should just be PR. It’s a statement.”

About Dunkin: Catherine Dunkin founded and built a public relations firm; held positions with Fortune 500 companies and global agencies in St. Louis, Chicago and Dallas; and is now a lecturer in business communications at the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Read more here.