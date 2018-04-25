American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Honorees

Newswise — In anticipation of the 86th American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting, President Alex Valadka is pleased to announce the recipients of the top awards, which will be bestowed during the meeting. The meeting will be held in New Orleans, from April 28-May 2, 2018.

AANS Humanitarian Award Recipient, Jack P. Rock, MD, FAANS

Since January 1987, the AANS has conferred its Humanitarian Award to members who have given their time and talents to a charitable or public activity and whose actions have brought honor to the neurosurgical specialty.

AANS Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery Recipient, John R. Adler, Jr., MD, FAANS

The Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery was established in 2013 to honor an AANS member for technical prowess and skill and/or innovation in the development of new procedures, which have become part of the arsenal neurosurgeons use to treat disease or trauma.

AANS Distinguished Service Award Recipient, Robert E. Harbaugh, MD, FAANS

The Distinguished Service Award is one of the highest honors given by the AANS, recognizing exemplary service to the AANS and the field of neurosurgery. The award pays tribute to the contributions of remarkable people within their profession.

AANS Cushing Medal Recipient, James R. Bean, MD, FAANS

The Harvey Cushing Medal, the highest honor the AANS can bestow on a member, was established in 1976. Given annually, this award recognizes AANS members for distinguished service and accomplishments in the field of neurosurgery. The Board of Directors selects the recipient upon the recommendation of the Awards and Honors Committee in recognition of his or her extraordinary efforts to advance the field of neurosurgery.

Media Representatives: The 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2018 program. Releases will be posted on the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2018 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 11,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.