American Association of Neurological Surgeons to Honor Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld

Newswise — In anticipation of the 86th American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting, AANS President Alex Valadka is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD, MS, IFAANS, will be presented with the 2018 International Lifetime Recognition Award. The meeting will be held in New Orleans, from April 28-May 2, 2018.

“It is an enormous honor to be recognized by the AANS, which represents the highest standards of neurosurgery in the U.S. and internationally. I have been fortunate to have been a chief resident in neurological surgery at the Cleveland Clinic [in] Ohio (1987-8), where I experienced first-hand the excellence of U.S. neurosurgery, and I’ve worked to help build neurosurgical capacity in developing countries – mainly Papua New Guinea and other South Pacific nations. I am most proud of helping patients who live in extreme poverty, where it is often possible – with relatively straightforward neurosurgical procedures – to transform patients’ lives and those of their families,” Dr. Rosenfeld commented.

Valadka added, “We are honored that Dr. Rosenfeld will be receiving the International Lifetime Recognition Award. He has made major contributions in so many areas, including research, education, military service and health care to underserved populations in many different countries. He truly embodies a lifetime of service.”

The meeting theme, The Privilege of Service, will play out in the distinguished speakers, lecturers and plenary sessions that provide updates on cutting-edge science and give attendees opportunities to reunite with peers and experience the hospitality of New Orleans.

About the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2018 event will represent innovative examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

