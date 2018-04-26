New York Philharmonic Musicians, Historians, and Directors on “Leonard Bernstein and Vienna”—May 2

Newswise — New York University’s Remarque Institute will host “Leonard Bernstein and Vienna,” a discussion featuring those who knew and worked with Bernstein, musicians from the New York Philharmonic, historians, and others, on Wed., May 2, 4-6 p.m. (60 5th Ave., 8th Floor [between 12th and 13th Sts.]).

Speakers include the following: NYU Music Professor Michael Beckerman, Leonard Bernstein Scholar at the New York Philharmonic; Jon Deak, bassist, New York Philharmonic; Barbara Haws, archivist and historian, New York Philharmonic; Peter Kazaras, operatic tenor and stage director, UCLA’s Music Department (via Skype); John Mauceri, conductor, producer, and writer; Columbia University Music Professor Marilyn McCoy; Tamsin Shaw, NYU’s Center for European and Mediterranean Studies; and NYU historian Larry Wolff, executive director of the Remarque Institute. Deak, Kazaras, and Mauceri all knew and worked with the legendary composer and conductor.

The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required—please email Remarque.Institute@nyu.edu. For more information, please call 212.998.3660.

Reporters interested in attending should contact James Devitt, NYU’s Office of Public Affairs, at 212.998.6808 or james.devitt@nyu.edu.

Subway Lines: 4, 5, 6, L, R, W (Union Square)

EDITOR’S NOTE

The Remarque Institute was created at New York University in 1995 under the direction of the late Professor Tony Judt. Its purpose is to support and promote the study and discussion of Europe and to encourage and facilitate communication between Americans and Europeans. The Institute was named after Erich Maria Remarque, whose widow, Paulette Goddard, made a bequest to New York University. For more go to: http://as.nyu.edu/remarque.html.

# # #