Newswise — Winner of the Sanford J. Larson, MD, PhD, Award, Shashank Gandhi, MD, presented his research, Kyphoplasty Intraoperative Radiation Therapy: A New Treatment Paradigm for Spinal Metastasis – Phase I/II Clinical Trial, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Open surgery followed by stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is the standard of care for unstable spine metastasis. Post-radiation vertebral-compression-fractures (VCF) range from 11-39 percent. As radiation treatment is palliative due to systemic tumor burden, pain and quality of life improvement is paramount. Kyphoplasty intraoperative radiation therapy (Kypho-iORT) is a minimally invasive procedure to radiate metastasis from within vertebral bodies, preventing VCF while providing immediate pain relief in potentially unstable spines.

This study reports on a prospective phase I/II clinical trial to assess safety and efficacy of Kypho-iORT for potentially unstable spinal metastasis in improving pain and functional status and maintaining local control. Pain scores were assessed with the numeric pain rating scale (NPRS), functional status with brief pain inventory (BPI) and local control and VCF with CT/MRI.

Patients with symptomatic metastasis underwent intraoperative electron-accelerated radiation followed by kyphoplasty. Tumors were limited to vertebral body with SINS scores 7-12. Eighteen levels in 13 patients were treated. No patients experienced neurological deterioration. NPRS scores decreased from preoperative and improved significantly out to 12 months. Functional status also improved significantly out to 12 months and narcotic use reduced in 8 of 13 patients. Only one patient had progression of disease requiring surgery.

Kypho-iORT is a safe option for potentially unstable spinal metastases. Pain and function significantly improve, enhancing quality of life, allowing patients to return to their daily activities and resume systemic treatment sooner. Local control and reduction in VCF can be obtained. Long-term follow-up is necessary to further evaluate efficacy.

Author Block: Ahmad Latefi, DO; Ferney Diaz Molina, MS; Maged Ghaly, MD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

Media Representatives: The 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2018 program. Releases will be posted on the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2018 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 11,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.