New Leaders Named in Pediatric Cancer at NYU Langone Health

Newswise — Two nationally recognized leaders in the field of pediatric cancer have joined Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone and Perlmutter Cancer Center: Elizabeth A. Raetz, MD, as director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology and medical director of the Stephen D. Hassenfeld Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders; and Theodore P. Nicolaides, MD, as director of pediatric neuro-oncology.

Dr. Raetz, professor in the Department of Pediatrics, returns to NYU Langone, where she was previously a faculty member, from the University of Utah and Primary Children’s Hospital. There, she served as a clinical professor in the Department of Pediatrics, director of the Leukemia Program, and investigator at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Her current research addresses the fundamental challenges associated with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of childhood leukemia, and the development of novel strategies to improve outcomes, particularly for children with recurrent and high-risk forms of the disease.

Dr. Nicolaides, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, joins NYU Langone from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), where he was an assistant professor in residence in the Division of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Pediatrics and director of the UCSF Brain Tumor Research Center Preclinical Core. Dr. Nicolaides focuses on discovering novel ways to treat people with brain tumors, while preserving their mental capacities and enabling normal development.

Dr. Raetz and Dr. Nicolaides will treat patients at the Stephen D. Hassenfeld Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, one of the nation’s leading facilities for the research and treatment of childhood cancer. With the anticipated opening in June 2018 of the new, state-of-the-art Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, “…it is an exciting time to welcome both Dr. Raetz and Dr. Nicolaides,” says Catherine Manno, MD, the Pat and John Rosenwald Professor of Pediatrics and chair of the Department of Pediatrics. “Both are proven leaders with extensive clinical and research experience in their fields. Their compassion, energy, and vision will be significant assets as we advance our mission to provide world-class care to patients and their families.”

“Dr. Raetz and Dr. Nicolaides have strong backgrounds in cancer research, which they bring in addition to their leadership roles,” says Benjamin G. Neel, MD, PhD, director of Perlmutter Cancer Center. “Their work at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital and Perlmutter Cancer Center will help to advance the field of pediatric cancer care, improving the standard of care and the quality of life of our patients.”

About Dr. Raetz

Dr. Raetz received her medical degree from University of Wisconsin, where she completed her internship and residency, followed by a fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at University of Utah. An accomplished physician–researcher, Dr. Raetz has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed publications, and has authored or co-authored more than 40 reviews, books, and book chapters.

Dr. Raetz’s published studies have appeared in leading peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Clinical Oncology, Blood, and The Lancet Oncology.

Dr. Raetz also holds memberships in the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, and serves on the International Society of Paediatric Oncology Scientific Program Advisory Committee. She has been actively involved in the Children’s Oncology Group (COG) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Disease Committee for the past 15 years, and presently serves as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Committee Vice Chair, overseeing clinical trials development.

“I am thrilled to return to NYU Langone to lead the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology,” says Dr. Raetz. “I look forward to reconnecting with the faculty, staff, and families at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, and continuing my strong collaboration with William L. Carroll, MD, the Julie and Edward J. Minskoff Professor of Pediatrics, and colleagues working to further increase our success rates in treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young adults.”

About Dr. Nicolaides

Dr. Nicolaides received his medical degree from NYU School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in pediatrics. He completed a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at UCSF and was recruited to the faculty there, where he also received an National Institutes of Health K award.

Dr. Nicolaides has authored publications in several leading journals, including Neuro-Oncology, Oncotarget, and Cancer Discovery. He holds memberships with the American Association for Cancer Research, the Society for Neuro-Oncology, and the International Society of Pediatric Oncology.

“I am honored to join an institution with such a longstanding reputation as a leader in the treatment of brain tumors and skull base tumors, both at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital and the Brain Tumor Center at Perlmutter Cancer Center” says Dr. Nicolaides. “NYU Langone’s commitment to pairing translational research with world-class clinical care mirrors my own, and I look forward to seeing what further strides we can make in developing new targeted therapies for pediatric brain tumor patients.”