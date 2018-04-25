Newswise — Winner of the Stewart B. Dunsker, MD, Award, Ibrahim Hussain, MD, presented his research, Mesenchymal Stem Cell-seeded High-density Collagen Gel for Annular Repair: In Vivo Sheep Study, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

The research group previously showed success with in vivo annulus fibrosus (AF) repair in rodents and sheep models using an acellular, riboflavin cross-linked, high-density collagen (HDC) gel. This current research reports on a study performed in sheep, analyzing the effects of seeding allogenic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into this HDC gel for annular repair.

MSC-seeded HDC gel treated IVDs demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in X-ray and MRI endpoints, including disc height index (DHI), Pfirrmann grade and T2-relaxation time (a surrogate for disc hydration), over other experimental groups. At the microscopic level, there was a trend for more annular and nucleus pulposus organization with MSC-seeded HDC than acellular HDC and negative controls. Similar analyses for 16 weeks post-injury are ongoing.

Author Block: Christoph Wipplinger; Stephen Sloan; Rodrigo Navarro-Ramirez; Eliana Kim; Micaella Zubkov; Gernot Lang; Lawrence Bonassar; Roger Hartl

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

