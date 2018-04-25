Newswise — Winner of the Mahaley Clinical Research Award, Ganesh Mani Shankar, MD, presented his research, Genotype-based, Local Targeted Therapy for Glioma, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Aggressive neurosurgical resection to achieve sustained local control is essential for prolonging survival in patients with lower-grade glioma. Lower-grade gliomas are often characterized by mutations in metabolism-related genes IDH1/2. While the initial therapeutic strategy is aggressive neurosurgical resection, this strategy may be limited by adjacent eloquent cortex resulting in local failures. Recent studies have demonstrated that IDH mutant cells are sensitive to metabolic therapeutics, but these are limited by systemic toxicities. To improve local control of IDH1 mutant gliomas and avoid systemic toxicity associated with metabolic therapies, the study authors developed a rapid diagnostic tool coupled with a sustained release microparticle drug delivery system containing an IDH1-directed NAMPT inhibitor.

To facilitate the intraoperative decision to apply targeted therapeutics, the authors developed an intraoperative diagnostic assay to identify glioma hotspot mutations in IDH, TERT promoter, H3F3A or BRAF within 30 minutes. Microparticles containing NAMPT inhibitors were designed to provide sustained local delivery of these compounds. Microparticles were tested for in vitro activity in cell culture and in vivo efficacy in murine orthotopic IDH1 wild-type and mutant glioma models.

Microparticles loaded with the NAMPT inhibitor, GMX-1778, potently decreased viability of IDH1 mutated cancer cells, but not in wild-type cells, in a time-dependent manner in vitro. In murine models, microparticles delivered intracerebral therapeutic concentrations of drug without detectable systemic toxicity. In mice with established orthotopic tumors, surgical implantation of microparticles did not affect tumor growth in an IDH1 wild-type glioma, while resulting in a significant decrease in tumor growth and prolonged survival in IDH1 mutant glioma.

This paradigm of genotype-directed local therapy introduces a novel workflow in surgical oncology that can be extended to other tumors characterized by targetable molecular alterations to improve local disease control at the surgical margin.

Author Block: Ameya Kirtane, PhD; Hiroaki Wakimoto, MD, PhD; Kensuke Tateishi, MD, PhD; Fumi Higuchi, MD, PhD; Tareq Juratli, MD; Matthew Meyerson, MD, PhD; Fred Barker, MD; A John Iafrate, MD, PhD; Robert Langer, PhD; Giovanni Traverso, MD, PhD; Daniel Cahill, MD, PhD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

