Nursing and Burnout: Breaking the Cycle

Years ago, Rushton—as a nurse with three to four years of experience in a pediatric intensive care unit—cared for a child in a persistent vegetative state. The parents wished to discontinue life support. The medical team refused, and the child languished for “month after month” before dying. Rushton remembers feeling caught, dutifully caring for the body even as staff began to de-personalize the child: “It’s not something I’m proud of, but you got through however you could.”



In 1992, she finally picked up a pen and tried a new coping strategy. A scholarly article titled “Care-giver Suffering in Critical Care” became a turning point as moral distress in nursing was forced out into the open. And today with MEPRA, she’s teaching a new generation what she wishes someone had taught her.

“This is a very gratifying program,” she says. “Nurses arrive discouraged, dispirited, depleted, and slowly begin to open up, like lotus flowers.”

More from Johns Hopkins Nursing

Danger Exposed (and Handled): Oncology Nurse Closes the Loop

What Nurses Need to Know: Hypertension