Newswise — Winner of the Cerebrovascular Section Best Basic Scientific Paper Award, Andrew Gauden, presented his research, Vascular Targeting Causing Thrombosis in an Arteriovenous Malformation Animal Model, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Despite current treatments, one third of brain arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) are untreatable and are a lifelong risk of stroke, neurological disability and death. Previous work has identified the potential target phosphatidylserine (PS) externalized in the plasma membrane of the endothelium in AVMs that have undergone treatment with focused irradiation. Authors hypothesized that treatment of AVMs with gamma knife radiosurgery (GKS) and vascular targeting of PS with a prothrombotic compound would cause localized thrombosis and occlusion of AVM vessels.

This study demonstrates a significant association between use of a PS-targeting Annexin V/Thrombin conjugate and thrombosis and occlusion of AVM vessels both radiologically and histologically. Furthermore, with modification of conjugate dose and delivery, this research has demonstrated increased selective targeting of endothelium that was pretreated with GKS.

This finding is the first of its kind in the treatment of AVMs and may have clinical application in the management of previously untreatable human AVMs.

Author Block: Vivienne Lee; Sinduja Subramanian; Vaughan Moutrie; Zhenjun Zhao, PhD; Lucinda McRobb, PhD; Marcus Stoodley, FRACS, PhD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

