Newswise — Winner of the Louise Eisenhardt Travel Scholarship, Grace Lai, MD, presented her research, Outcomes and Management of Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH) in Patients with Ventricular-assist Devices (VAD), during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

As ventricular assist devices are increasingly used as both destination therapy and a bridge to transplant for heart failure patients, neurosurgeons are managing more VAD patients who present with one of the most feared and moribund complications – ICH. This retrospective cohort study reviews management and outcomes of patients with VADs who present with different types of ICH.

Patients with VADs who suffer intra-parenchymal hemorrhage had poor outcomes, regardless of surgical intervention. Patients with subdural hemorrhage who underwent surgical intervention had good outcomes. Patients with non-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage had good outcomes and did not demonstrate significant progression of ICH without reversal of anti-coagulation. No patients had VAD thrombus associated with reversing or withholding anti-coagulation.

These findings support prompt surgical intervention for subdural hemorrhage and add to the building evidence that rapid reversal of anti-coagulation, when indicated, is not associated with impending VAD thrombus. Management guidelines can be postulated for management of VAD patients with ICH.

Author Block: Kartik Kesavabhotla, MD; Matthew Potts, MD; Babak Jahromi, MD, PhD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

Media Representatives: The 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2018 program. Releases will be posted on the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2018 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 11,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.