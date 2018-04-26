Winner of the AANS International Travel Scholarship Award, Rajendra Shrestha, MBBS, MS, PhD, presented his research, Study of Thymosin Alpha 1 and its Effect in Postoperative ICH Patients, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Thymosin alpha1 (Tα1) is considered a promising immunomodulatory drug and this study evaluated the potential safety, efficacy and outcome of Tα1 for patients with ICH. Eighty-two spontaneous ICH patients admitted in the West China Hospital Neurointensive care unit (NICU) from March 2014 through Feb. 2015 and were enrolled in a prospective randomized study. Patients were randomly divided into either the treatment group (52 cases) or the control group (30 cases). The control group received conventional treatment. The treatment group received conventional treatment plus immunomodulation therapy including Tα1 (1.6 mg subcutaneous twice a week till three weeks). The Tα1 levels were assessed and managed by measuring peripheral blood, CD4+, CD8+ lymphocyte subsets, total count and lymphocytes count at hospital admission (t0), 5 days (t1), and 10 days or later (t2). The relationships of immunological and Thymosin alpha1 to clinical outcome were evaluated.

The treatment group showed significant improvements after initiation of treatment. The outcome was evaluated with a modified Rankin score and it was found that in the Thymosin group 35 (67.3 percent) had better outcomes than the control group 12 (40 percent). In addition, pro inflammatory mediators IL-2R also saw more significant changes within the treatment group. Tα1 appeared to increase levels of IL-2R and T lymphocytes in a group of patients with ICH and assisted in lowering the possibility of postoperative nosocomial pneumonia. Tα1 has been well-tolerated by ICH patients and has no significant side effects.

Author Block: Chao You, MD, PHD

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

Media Representatives: The 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website’s press section will include releases on highlighted scientific research, AANS officers and award winners, Neurosurgery Awareness Month and other relevant information about the 2018 program. Releases will be posted on the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website. If you have interest in a topic related to neurosurgery or would like to interview a neurosurgeon — either onsite or via telephone — during the event, please contact Alice Kelsey, AANS associate executive director, via email at aik@aans.org.

About the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting: Attended by neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals, the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations accepted for the 2018 event will represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery. Find additional information about the 2018 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting and the meeting program here.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 11,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.