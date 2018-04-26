Winner of the Leksell Radiosurgery Award, Dale Ding, MD, presented his research, Stereotactic Radiosurgery for the Management of Acromegaly: Outcomes of a Multicenter Retrospective Cohort Study, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a treatment option for persistent or recurrent acromegaly secondary to a growth hormone (GH) secreting pituitary adenoma, but its efficacy is inadequately defined. The aim of this multicenter retrospective cohort study is to assess the outcomes of SRS for acromegaly and determine predictors.

Study authors pooled data from ten participating institutions of the International Gamma Knife Research Foundation (IGKRF) for patients with acromegaly who underwent treatment with SRS and had at least six months of endocrine follow-up. Baseline and outcomes data were analyzed, and predictors of endocrine remission were identified using multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression analysis.

Study results indicate that SRS is a definitive treatment option for patients with persistent or recurrent acromegaly after surgical resection. When deemed appropriate by an endocrinologist, acromegaly patients should be taken temporarily off of antisecretory medications prior to SRS to improve the efficacy of this intervention.

The study cohort was comprised of 371 patients with a mean endocrine follow-up of 79 months. Antisecretory medications were held in 56 percent of patients who were on pre-SRS medical therapy.

Author Block: Gautam Mehta, MD; Mohana Patibandla, MBBS; Cheng-Chia Lee, MD; Roman Liscak, MD; Hideyuki Kano, MD, PhD; Roberto Martinez-Alvarez, MD, PhD; David Mathieu, MD; Inga Grills, MD; Christopher Cifarelli, MD, PhD; L. Dade Lunsford, MD; Jason Sheehan, MD, PhD.

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

