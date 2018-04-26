Newswise — Winner of the American Brain Tumor Association Young Investigator Award, Gautam Unmeel Mehta, MD, presented his research, Repeat Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Cushing’s Disease: Outcomes of an International, Multicenter Study, during the 2018 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is frequently used for Cushing’s disease (CD) after failed pituitary surgery. Management of patients with persistent CD after failed SRS is complex, as the alternative therapeutic options harbor significant risks. The outcomes of repeat pituitary radiosurgery, however, have not been described.

In conducting this research, data was pooled from five institutions participating in the International Gamma Knife Research Foundation (IGKRF) for patients with recurrent or persistent CD ≥ 12 months after initial SRS. Patients were included in the study if they had ≥ 6 months endocrine follow-up after repeat SRS.

Twenty patients (80 percent female) were included in the study. Repeat SRS was performed 1.3 to 9.7 years after initial SRS. Median endocrine follow-up was 6.6 years (1.4-19.1 years). Median margin dose was 20 Gy (range 10.8 to 35 Gy). Endocrine remission after second SRS was noted in 12 patients (60 percent), with a median time to remission of six months (range: 2-64 months). Biochemical recurrence occurred in two patients (17 percent) after initial remission. Overall, the cumulative rates of durable endocrine remission at five and 10 years were 47 and 53 percent, respectively. Two patients (10 percent) experienced adverse radiation effects, including transient vision loss and permanent diplopia.

Results of the study indicate that repeat SRS achieves lasting biochemical remission in approximately half of patients with CD refractory to both prior microsurgery and SRS. Because of the morbidity of refractory or recurrent CD, repeat SRS should be considered for carefully selected patients with hypercortisolism confirmed one or more years after initial SRS.

Author Block: Dale Ding; Amitabh Gupta; Hideyuki Kano; Michal Krsek; Cheng-Chia Lee; Roman Liscak; Roberto Martinez-Alvarez; L. Dade Lunsford; Mary Lee Vance; Jason Sheehan

Disclosure: The author reported no conflicts of interest.

