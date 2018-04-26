ACR and MICCAI to Leverage AI Algorithms to Meet Clinical Needs in Radiology

Newswise — The American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Medical Image Computing and Computer Assistance Intervention (MICCAI) Society recently announced that they are working together to develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to better meet the clinical needs of radiologists.

“The ACR brings a strong clinical perspective, decades of experience creating imaging standards, and a history of promoting imaging informatics solutions, such as DICOM, that help the imaging technology landscape evolve and thrive,” said Mike Tilkin, Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, American College of Radiology. “Although it’s still early, we believe AI algorithms will be useful in a variety of areas throughout the imaging life-cycle and will help radiologists be more efficient and provide better patient care. Radiology has played a leading role in the application of advanced technology in medicine, and we believe AI represents another important area of innovation and opportunity.”

The ACR is actively creating use cases for imaging AI and will be working with MICCAI under this memorandum of understanding to leverage this knowledge base in MICCAI’s imaging AI competitions. ACR will also work with MICCAI to promote learning on a global scale, including an upcoming keynote address from ACR’s incoming board chair, Dr. Geraldine McGinty, at MICCAI’s upcoming annual meeting in Granada, Spain.

“Working together, our organizations can help promote learning in a scientifically-rigorous manner, target solutions that have the greatest clinical impact, and promote standards that encourage a useful clinical workflow,” said Bibb Allen Jr., MD, FACR, and Chief Medical Officer, ACR Data Science Institute (ACR DSI). The ACR DSI is actively working on technically-oriented use cases (TOUCH-AI) which will help algorithm vendors identify and target areas that have the greatest clinical impact, as well as strategies to ensure appropriate validation pre-deployment (CERTIFY-AI) and ongoing monitoring while in the clinical setting (ASSESS-AI).

