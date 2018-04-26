@UCSDHealth Experts Address Rising Prevalence of #Autism

The UC San Diego Autism Center of Excellence studies and treats virtually every aspect of autism spectrum disorder, from its prenatal origins to developing a simple, one-year wellness check for early detection and new therapies for diagnosed children.

The lab is headed by Eric Courchesne, PhD, one of the world’s leading experts on the neurobiology of autism, and Karen Pierce, PhD, who is a leading expert on the neural and clinical phenotypes of ASD. Both can speak broadly and deeply about research and clinical aspects, and discuss recent findings by the CDC that the estimated prevalence rate of ASD has increased 1.7 percent in recent years, moving it to one in every 68 children.