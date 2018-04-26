AATS 98th Annual Meeting
The American Association for Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting is the oldest and largest cardiothoracic surgery meeting in North America. The 98th will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif., on April 28-May 1, 2018. More than 3,000 professionals are expected to attend. These will include:
- Cardiothoracic surgeons
- Physicians in related specialties including cardiothoracic anesthesia, cardiology, pulmonology, radiology, gastroenterology, and thoracic oncology
- Fellows and residents in cardiothoracic and general surgical training programs
- Allied health professionals involved in the care of cardiothoracic surgical patients
- Medical students with an interest in cardiothoracic surgery
Highlights
- Invited Guest Lecture: Maximize the Data, Minimize the Fraud: A Plea to Change the Way We Publish, Martin J. Elliott, Great Ormond St. Hospital for Children, Monday, April 30, 9:40 AM PT
- Presidential Address: Gentle Handling, Duke E. Cameron, Massachusetts General Hospital, Monday, April 30 11:25 AM PT
- Invited Guest Lecture: The Thinking Eye in the OR and Elsewhere Edward R. Tufte, Yale University, Tuesday, May 1, 11:45 AM PT
-
The AATS 98th Annual Meeting offers something for everyone on the cardiothoracic surgical team.
There are collaborative sessions:
- AATS/SCAI Heart Team Summit
- Weekend Symposia with AmSECT
- Interprofessional Cardiothoracic Team Symposium with AmSECT and APACVS
New programs, such as:
- Topic-based adult cardiac skills courses that focus on coronary, mitral valve, aortic root, atrial fibrillation, and transcatheter valve therapies
- Protecting the Brain During Heart Surgery
- Enhanced Recovery After Surgery
Resident-focused sessions:
- Survival Guide: Your First Night on Call
- Member for a Day
- Cardiothoracic Careers College
- AATS Resident Poster Competition
- AATS/TSRA Luncheon – Preparing Yourself for an Academic Career
- Innovations Summit
- 21stAnnual C. Walton Lillehei Resident Forum
There will also be:
- Presentations on the latest advances in research
- Social and networking opportunities with your peers
- The chance to ask questions of leading cardiothoracic surgeons while they discuss videos of their surgeries
Presentation News Releases
Highlighted presentations: All releases are under embargo until date and time of presentation
Release: Mandatory public reporting of coronary artery bypass grafting associated with better patient outcomes
Presentation: “Mandatory Public Reporting of Cardiac Surgery Outcomes: The Massachusetts Experience, 2002-2014,” by David M. Shahian, David F. Torchiana, Daniel Engelman, Thoralf M. Sundt, III, Richard S. D'Agostino, Ann Lovett, Matt Cioffi, James Rawn, Vladimir Birjiniuk, Robert Habib, and Sharon-Lise T. Normand.
Embargo: APRIL 30, 2018, 10:58 AM PT
Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/27.aspx
Release: World’s first series of robot-assisted tracheobronchoplasty shows promise for successful treatment of tracheobronchomalacia
Presentation: “First Series of Minimally Invasive, Robot-Assisted Tracheobronchoplasty with Mesh for Severe Tracheobronchomalacia,” by Richard Lazzaro, Byron Patton, Paul Lee, Jason Karp, Efstathia Mihelis, Sohrab Vatsia, and S. Jacob Scheinerman
Embargo: APRIL 30, 2018, 2:00 PM PT
Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/59.aspx
Release: Surgery soon after clinical staging of non-small cell lung cancer reduces cancer progression and improves likelihood of cure
Presentation: “Effects of Time From Completed Clinical Staging to Surgery: Does it Make a Difference in Stage 1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?” by Harmik J. Soukiasian, MD, Fernando Espinoza-Mercado, MD, Jerald Borgella, MD, David Berz, MD, PhD, and Taryne Imai, MD
Embargo: APRIL 30, 2018, 5:07 PM PT
Abstracts: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/67.aspx
Release: Opioids over-prescribed after hiatal hernia surgery
Presentation: “Opioid Over-Prescription After Open and Laparoscopic Hiatal Hernia Repair,” by Alyssa A. Mazurek, Alexander Brescia, Ryan Howard, Alexander Schwartz, Kenneth Sloss, Andrew Chang, Philip Carrott, Jules Lin, William Lynch, Mark Orringer, Rishindra Reddy, Pooja Lagisetty, Jennifer Waljee, Michael Englesbe, Chad Brummett, and Kiran Lagisetty
Embargo: MAY 1, 2018, 1:00 PM PT
Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/ P30.aspx
Release: For patients with esophageal cancer, status of lymph nodes after preoperative therapy determines survival
Presentation: “Prognostic Value of Neoadjuvant Treatment Response in Locally Advanced Esophageal Adenocarcinoma,” by Shawn S. Groth, Bryan M. Burt, Farhood Farjah, Brandon G. Smaglo, Yvonne H. Sada, David J. Sugarbaker, and Nader N. Massarweh
Embargo: MAY 1, 2018, 4:36 PM PT
Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/114.aspx
Future Meetings
AATS 99th Annual Meeting
May 4 – May 7, 2019
Toronto, ON, Canada
AATS 100th Annual Meeting
April 15 – April 28, 2020
New York, NY
