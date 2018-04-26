Important Links: AATS 98th Annual Meeting

April 28-May 1, 2018, San Diego, Calif

Meeting at a Glance

The American Association for Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting is the oldest and largest cardiothoracic surgery meeting in North America. The 98th will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, Calif., on April 28-May 1, 2018. More than 3,000 professionals are expected to attend. These will include:

Cardiothoracic surgeons

Physicians in related specialties including cardiothoracic anesthesia, cardiology, pulmonology, radiology, gastroenterology, and thoracic oncology

Fellows and residents in cardiothoracic and general surgical training programs

Allied health professionals involved in the care of cardiothoracic surgical patients

Medical students with an interest in cardiothoracic surgery

Highlights

Invited Guest Lecture: Maximize the Data, Minimize the Fraud: A Plea to Change the Way We Publish, Martin J. Elliott, Great Ormond St. Hospital for Children, Monday, April 30, 9:40 AM PT

Presidential Address: Gentle Handling, Duke E. Cameron, Massachusetts General Hospital, Monday, April 30 11:25 AM PT

Invited Guest Lecture: The Thinking Eye in the OR and Elsewhere Edward R. Tufte, Yale University, Tuesday, May 1, 11:45 AM PT

Edward R. Tufte, Yale University, Tuesday, May 1, 11:45 AM PT

The AATS 98th Annual Meeting offers something for everyone on the cardiothoracic surgical team.

There are collaborative sessions:

AATS/SCAI Heart Team Summit

Weekend Symposia with AmSECT

Interprofessional Cardiothoracic Team Symposium with AmSECT and APACVS

New programs, such as:

Topic-based adult cardiac skills courses that focus on coronary, mitral valve, aortic root, atrial fibrillation, and transcatheter valve therapies

Protecting the Brain During Heart Surgery

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery

Resident-focused sessions:

Survival Guide: Your First Night on Call

Member for a Day

Cardiothoracic Careers College

AATS Resident Poster Competition

AATS/TSRA Luncheon – Preparing Yourself for an Academic Career

Innovations Summit

21stAnnual C. Walton Lillehei Resident Forum

There will also be:

Presentations on the latest advances in research

Social and networking opportunities with your peers

The chance to ask questions of leading cardiothoracic surgeons while they discuss videos of their surgeries

Mobile App

The AATS Week Mobile App Features Exclusive Programming for the AATS 98th Annual Meeting. Through the app, you can:

Browse the full schedule of all sessions and speakers in the Scientific Program.

View a list of Exhibitors & Sponsors , as well as find and tag their location on the Exhibit Hall floorplan.

, as well as find and tag their location on the Exhibit Hall floorplan. Find restaurants, attractions, and other San Diego information through the Around Town feature.

feature. Maximize your time at the event by checking the visual Schedule for empty time blocks.

for empty time blocks. View registration hours, Speaker Ready Room hours, webcast information, and more using Meeting Information.

Navigate through the Exhibit Hall and Convention Center using Maps.

To download, search AATS Week in your app store.

Presentation News Releases

Highlighted presentations: All releases are under embargo until date and time of presentation

Release: Mandatory public reporting of coronary artery bypass grafting associated with better patient outcomes

Presentation: “Mandatory Public Reporting of Cardiac Surgery Outcomes: The Massachusetts Experience, 2002-2014,” by David M. Shahian, David F. Torchiana, Daniel Engelman, Thoralf M. Sundt, III, Richard S. D'Agostino, Ann Lovett, Matt Cioffi, James Rawn, Vladimir Birjiniuk, Robert Habib, and Sharon-Lise T. Normand.

Embargo: APRIL 30, 2018, 10:58 AM PT

Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/27.aspx

Release: World’s first series of robot-assisted tracheobronchoplasty shows promise for successful treatment of tracheobronchomalacia

Presentation: “First Series of Minimally Invasive, Robot-Assisted Tracheobronchoplasty with Mesh for Severe Tracheobronchomalacia,” by Richard Lazzaro, Byron Patton, Paul Lee, Jason Karp, Efstathia Mihelis, Sohrab Vatsia, and S. Jacob Scheinerman

Embargo: APRIL 30, 2018, 2:00 PM PT

Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/59.aspx

Release: Surgery soon after clinical staging of non-small cell lung cancer reduces cancer progression and improves likelihood of cure

Presentation: “Effects of Time From Completed Clinical Staging to Surgery: Does it Make a Difference in Stage 1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?” by Harmik J. Soukiasian, MD, Fernando Espinoza-Mercado, MD, Jerald Borgella, MD, David Berz, MD, PhD, and Taryne Imai, MD

Embargo: APRIL 30, 2018, 5:07 PM PT

Abstracts: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/67.aspx

Release: Opioids over-prescribed after hiatal hernia surgery

Presentation: “Opioid Over-Prescription After Open and Laparoscopic Hiatal Hernia Repair,” by Alyssa A. Mazurek, Alexander Brescia, Ryan Howard, Alexander Schwartz, Kenneth Sloss, Andrew Chang, Philip Carrott, Jules Lin, William Lynch, Mark Orringer, Rishindra Reddy, Pooja Lagisetty, Jennifer Waljee, Michael Englesbe, Chad Brummett, and Kiran Lagisetty

Embargo: MAY 1, 2018, 1:00 PM PT

Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/ P30.aspx

Release: For patients with esophageal cancer, status of lymph nodes after preoperative therapy determines survival

Presentation: “Prognostic Value of Neoadjuvant Treatment Response in Locally Advanced Esophageal Adenocarcinoma,” by Shawn S. Groth, Bryan M. Burt, Farhood Farjah, Brandon G. Smaglo, Yvonne H. Sada, David J. Sugarbaker, and Nader N. Massarweh

Embargo: MAY 1, 2018, 4:36 PM PT

Abstract: aats.org/aatsimis/AATS/Meetings/Active_Meetings/98th_Annual_Meeting/Preliminary_Program/Abstracts/114.aspx

Future Meetings

AATS 99th Annual Meeting

May 4 – May 7, 2019

Toronto, ON, Canada

AATS 100th Annual Meeting

April 15 – April 28, 2020

New York, NY

