Newswise — Dr. Bryan Deptula is a subject matter expert on leadership --- development, assessment, training and executive education, and leading millennials. He has written a number of papers related to such. Bryan’s TEDxNSU talk, ‘Leaders Are Born To Be Made’ gives practical wisdom about how to make leaders out of all people, and to coordinate and collaborate with others to get work done and create value. His most recent paper “ Did charisma “Trump” narcissism in 2016? Leader narcissism, attributed charisma, value congruence and voter choice” is available online in the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences, and will be published in August 2018. To read it CLICK HERE.

Dr. Deptula is CEO and co-founder of BKD Leaders, a training firm that transforms today’s worker into tomorrow’s leader.

He is a widely sought-after keynote speaker, entrepreneur, award-winning researcher, and assistant professor of Leadership and Management at Nova Southeastern University’s H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business & Entrepreneurship.

Before becoming faculty, Bryan was an executive with more than 16 years industry experience, and personally trained more than 2000 individuals as a corporate trainer. As a director at First Choice LLC, he developed and delivered continuing education on management skills and leadership, and employee development programs.

Recognizing his life’s mission was to help others become leaders, he left industry to obtain an M.B.A. in management from Suffolk University and a Ph.D. in leadership from Florida Atlantic University.

He capitalizes on years of industry experience, his own research, and knowledge of leadership to discover and develop leaders that make organizations grow. Deptula believes that the most important people in our lives are those who see the leader within us that we cannot see for ourselves. These people give us the courage and confidence to become the best possible version of ourselves. His motto learn, lead and live reminds himself, and all people that encounter him, to live into their highest potential.

TEDx Speaker

Official Expert Speaker with Vistage CEO and Executive Coaching Group

Speaker Broward County 2018 Behavioral Health Conference

Speaker at Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society 2017 Global Leadership Summit

Certified facilitator by the Critical Thinking Foundation

Certified Korn-Ferry coach of Leadership Potential

Dr. Deptula is published in leading journals, the Leadership Quarterly, Personality and Individuals Differences, and Human Resource Development Quarterly.

Bryan is a former Rotarian, and has traveled to more than 26 countries across 5 continents. He truly enjoys the excitement of guiding people towards their best self--and organizational leadership. Working abroad for over a decade, he bilingually negotiated with international corporations and Boards of Tourism in Mexico, Bahamas, and Jamaica and liaised with international federal and state governmental offices.